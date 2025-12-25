Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is a commercial api security tool by Syhunt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Development teams shipping APIs without dedicated security testing will find Syhunt SyhuntAPI's hybrid source and dynamic analysis catches injection flaws that static tools alone miss, particularly across multi-language codebases. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins pipelines, meaning vulnerabilities surface before production, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform meets baseline security hardening requirements. Skip this if you need a unified SAST/DAST/SBOM platform or require vendor presence in North America; Syhunt's eight-person team and Brazil headquarters mean slower support cycles and narrower enterprise sales infrastructure than competitors.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Syhunt SyhuntAPI for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Syhunt SyhuntAPI differentiates with SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is developed by Syhunt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Syhunt SyhuntAPI integrates with GitHub, Azure DevOps, BitBucket, Jenkins, GitLab and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Syhunt SyhuntAPI serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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