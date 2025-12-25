AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner: API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines. built by SecureLayer7. Core capabilities include Automated API vulnerability scanning, OWASP API Top 10 coverage, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.