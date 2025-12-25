AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Prancer Autonomous API Security: AI-driven API pentesting platform with schema-aware testing and fuzzing. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include Automatic API schema import from OpenAPI, Postman, and GraphQL, Shadow API and undocumented endpoint discovery, AI-generated context-aware payload fuzzing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.