AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Miggo WAF Copilot: AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.