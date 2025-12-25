Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. Impart AI is a commercial api security tool by Impart Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing APIs and AI systems will find real value in Impart AI's natural language policy creation, which cuts the friction of traditional WAF rule writing by letting non-specialists define controls in plain English. The automatic test case generation validates policies before deployment, addressing a genuine gap in how most teams validate coverage without manual testing cycles. Skip this if you need mature SIEM integration or deep forensics; Impart is purpose-built for runtime protection and policy authoring, not investigation and response.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Impart AI for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Impart AI: AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Impart AI differentiates with Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Impart AI is developed by Impart Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Impart AI integrates with Cursor, Claude, MCP-compatible environments. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Impart AI serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover WAF, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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