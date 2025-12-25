AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Impart AI: AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Conversational policy creation using natural language, Automatic test case generation for policy validation, Rule Creation Assistant for OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.