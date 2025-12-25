AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

FireTail Code Libraries: Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.