Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. FireTail Code Libraries is a free api security tool by FireTail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Developers building APIs in Node.js, Python, or Java who want API security baked into their codebase rather than bolted on as a perimeter tool should use FireTail Code Libraries. The OWASP API Security Top 10 coverage is native to the libraries themselves, meaning input validation and injection attack blocking run at the point of code execution where they're hardest to bypass. Skip this if your team prefers centralized API gateway policies or needs post-deployment threat hunting; FireTail is shift-left enforcement, not monitoring.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs FireTail Code Libraries for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
FireTail Code Libraries: Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. FireTail Code Libraries differentiates with Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. FireTail Code Libraries is developed by FireTail. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. FireTail Code Libraries integrates with Node.js, Python, Java. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and FireTail Code Libraries serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Key differences: AppCheck API Scanner is Commercial while FireTail Code Libraries is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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