Apozy Browser Security

Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.