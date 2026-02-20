Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apozy Browser Security is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Apozy. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Prisma Access will see immediate ROI from Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation because native integration eliminates the deployment friction that kills most RBI programs. Its vector and pixel-based isolation rendering blocks zero-day web exploits without breaking dynamic applications, and the cloud-delivered model means no endpoint agents or infrastructure buildout. Skip this if you need RBI as a standalone tool divorced from your existing Palo Alto stack; the value proposition collapses when you're integrating across vendors.
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apozy Browser Security vs Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apozy Browser Security differentiates with Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access.
Apozy Browser Security is developed by Apozy. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apozy Browser Security and Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox