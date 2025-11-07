Apozy Airlock Browser Defense Platform: Browser defense platform to detect, isolate, and block web-based threats. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser monitoring across organizational networks, Detection and isolation of malicious websites, Phishing and spear-phishing attack blocking..

RedAccess Security: Browser and network security solution by RedAccess. built by Red Access..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.