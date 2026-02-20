Apozy Ad Block is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Apozy. AWS Firewall Manager is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in malvertising incidents will find value in Apozy Ad Block's centralized client-side enforcement, which blocks malicious ads at the browser level rather than relying on network-layer DNS filtering that competitors favor. The cloud deployment requires no per-device extension management or DNS infrastructure changes, cutting implementation friction significantly. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint visibility beyond ad blocking or relies heavily on network segmentation as your primary malware containment strategy; Apozy addresses a specific threat vector, not endpoint detection broadly.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Ad Block vs AWS Firewall Manager for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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