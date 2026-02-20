Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..

AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.