Apozy Ad Block is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Apozy. Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in malvertising incidents will find value in Apozy Ad Block's centralized client-side enforcement, which blocks malicious ads at the browser level rather than relying on network-layer DNS filtering that competitors favor. The cloud deployment requires no per-device extension management or DNS infrastructure changes, cutting implementation friction significantly. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint visibility beyond ad blocking or relies heavily on network segmentation as your primary malware containment strategy; Apozy addresses a specific threat vector, not endpoint detection broadly.
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apozy Ad Block vs Application Gateway for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox