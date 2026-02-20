Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in malvertising incidents will find value in Apozy Ad Block's centralized client-side enforcement, which blocks malicious ads at the browser level rather than relying on network-layer DNS filtering that competitors favor. The cloud deployment requires no per-device extension management or DNS infrastructure changes, cutting implementation friction significantly. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint visibility beyond ad blocking or relies heavily on network segmentation as your primary malware containment strategy; Apozy addresses a specific threat vector, not endpoint detection broadly.

Application Gateway

Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.