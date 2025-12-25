Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Saviynt Privileged Access Management: PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.