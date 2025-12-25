Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. Saviynt Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in standing privileges across hybrid infrastructure should start with Saviynt Privileged Access Management because its zero standing privilege model with just-in-time access actually reduces the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform covers both human and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments, which matters because most PAM tools still treat service accounts as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization hasn't mapped privileged accounts yet or lacks the governance discipline to enforce approval workflows; Saviynt amplifies a mature access control practice rather than building one from scratch.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs Saviynt Privileged Access Management for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
Saviynt Privileged Access Management: PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. Saviynt Privileged Access Management differentiates with Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. Saviynt Privileged Access Management is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and Saviynt Privileged Access Management serve similar CIEM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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