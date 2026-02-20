Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics is a commercial it risk management tool by Quantara AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics
Enterprise risk and compliance teams need Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics to quantify breach costs against peer baselines and forecast financial exposure by threat actor and region, not just count incidents. The platform aggregates real breach data across industries to benchmark loss-per-record and emerging attack vectors, directly feeding NIST GV.RM and ID.RA functions that most vendors skip entirely. Skip this if your priority is incident response speed or technical detection; Quantara is financial intelligence, not forensics.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
AI-driven breach analytics platform for financial loss intelligence & benchmarking.
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics: AI-driven breach analytics platform for financial loss intelligence & benchmarking. built by Quantara AI. Core capabilities include Industry benchmarking of loss trends and cost-per-record across peers, regions, and sectors, Threat and adversary profiling using live breach data, Financial loss quantification by loss type and business profile..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics differentiates with Industry benchmarking of loss trends and cost-per-record across peers, regions, and sectors, Threat and adversary profiling using live breach data, Financial loss quantification by loss type and business profile.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics is developed by Quantara AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack. Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics integrates with Wiz, AWS, Splunk, Microsoft, ServiceNow and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apomatix and Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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