Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

Quantara AI Cyber Loss Breach Analytics: AI-driven breach analytics platform for financial loss intelligence & benchmarking. built by Quantara AI. Core capabilities include Industry benchmarking of loss trends and cost-per-record across peers, regions, and sectors, Threat and adversary profiling using live breach data, Financial loss quantification by loss type and business profile..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.