Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

Netswitch Unity Risk Indicator: Real-time cyber risk visualization and monitoring dashboard for enterprises. built by Netswitch. Core capabilities include Real-time cyber risk monitoring across all business functions, Risk data visualization via centralized dashboard, Trending analysis for tracking risk improvement over time..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.