Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. DeviceTotal Community Edition is a commercial exposure management tool by DeviceTotal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Startups and SMBs assessing device risk across hybrid infrastructure will find DeviceTotal Community Edition's free tier valuable for establishing baseline asset visibility without licensing friction; the tool's native support for ICS and OT environments means you're not retrofitting consumer-grade EDR into industrial networks. The community edition generates actionable risk reports that map to ID.AM and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you documented inventory and exposure scoring that satisfies early-stage compliance requirements. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and response automation; the free tier is assessment-focused, not detection-and-response, so larger teams expecting 24/7 threat hunting will outgrow it quickly.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Device risk assessment tool with a free community edition and commercial platform.
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs DeviceTotal Community Edition for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
DeviceTotal Community Edition: Device risk assessment tool with a free community edition and commercial platform. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Device risk report generation, Community Edition free risk report tool, ICS and OT security assessment..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. DeviceTotal Community Edition differentiates with Device risk report generation, Community Edition free risk report tool, ICS and OT security assessment.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. DeviceTotal Community Edition is developed by DeviceTotal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and DeviceTotal Community Edition serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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