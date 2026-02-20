Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

Defendify Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool: Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing. built by Defendify. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool grounded in common cybersecurity frameworks and controls, Compromised Password Scanner monitoring Dark Web for leaked employee credentials, Vulnerability Scanner with AI, machine learning, and contextual prioritization..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.