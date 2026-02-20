Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Axio Assessment is a commercial risk assessment tool by Axio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in assessment sprawl across NIST, ISO, and custom frameworks will find their footing with Axio Assessment because it actually consolidates control mapping instead of forcing parallel spreadsheets. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, which means you're getting organizational context and risk strategy alignment baked in, not bolted on afterward. Skip this if your shop runs lean on compliance overhead or treats assessments as a once-yearly checkbox exercise; Axio's value compounds only when you're managing assessments across multiple departments and frameworks simultaneously.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Axio Assessment for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Axio Assessment: Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks. built by Axio. Core capabilities include Unified cybersecurity assessment platform, Control gap identification, Security performance benchmarking..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Axio Assessment differentiates with Unified cybersecurity assessment platform, Control gap identification, Security performance benchmarking.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Axio Assessment is developed by Axio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and Axio Assessment serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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