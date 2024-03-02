APKX

Security researchers and mobile app developers doing manual APK analysis will find APKX indispensable for its Python-native decompilation workflow; the 290 GitHub stars reflect active community validation and ongoing maintenance. The tool's strength lies in flexibility across multiple decompiler backends, letting you switch strategies when one fails on obfuscated code. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or automated policy enforcement; APKX is command-line only and requires scripting expertise to integrate into CI/CD pipelines.