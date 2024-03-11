Apktool

Mobile app security teams and penetration testers who need to audit Android applications will rely on Apktool for its ability to decompile APKs into readable source code and resources, something commercial tools often obscure behind licensing walls. The tool has been the de facto standard for Android reverse engineering for over a decade, with active maintenance and a straightforward workflow that takes minutes to set up. Skip this if your threat model requires automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; Apktool is manual inspection work, not a scanner.