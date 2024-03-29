Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner
MacOS development teams shipping client apps need XGuardian XARA Security Scanner because it catches the three attack vectors that static analysis misses: URL scheme hijacking, Bundle ID spoofing, and keychain theft. Free pricing with 43 GitHub stars signals it's built by practitioners who understand the specific gaps in macOS app signing and entitlements enforcement. Skip this if you're looking for runtime behavioral analysis or cross-platform mobile coverage; XARA is pre-deployment scanning only.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner: XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and XGuardian XARA Security Scanner serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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