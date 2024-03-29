Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration
Mobile security teams who need to inspect app behavior without rooting or jailbreaking devices should start with objection. Its Frida-powered toolkit lets you hook into running processes, trace API calls, and intercept network traffic in real time, catching logic flaws and credential handling issues that static analysis misses. With 8,441 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you get a mature tool backed by practitioners rather than a vendor trying to sell you a platform. Not for buyers who want guided compliance reporting or a point-and-click UI; objection demands reverse engineering skills and rewards hands-on testers who know what they're looking for.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration: Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is open-source with 8,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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