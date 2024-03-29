Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Google Play Unofficial Python API is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Google Play Unofficial Python API
Mobile app security teams that need to audit third-party Android apps at scale will find value in Google Play Unofficial Python API; it's the only free tool that lets you programmatically pull app metadata and binaries without manual Store browsing, which matters when you're vetting 50+ apps monthly. The 895 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by researchers and security shops doing app inventory work. Skip this if your threat model requires official Google Play API access or guaranteed API stability; this is a scraper, not a supported service, and Google can break it anytime.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Google Play Unofficial Python API for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Google Play Unofficial Python API: An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Google Play Unofficial Python API is open-source with 895 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and Google Play Unofficial Python API serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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