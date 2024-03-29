Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. ClassyShark is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Android development teams doing their own security review will find ClassyShark invaluable for dissecting APK structure, dependencies, and potential risky code patterns without leaving the command line. With 7,600 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the go-to for developers who need fast, offline binary inspection before submission or deployment. Skip this if your team relies on automated app store scanning or needs threat intelligence feeds; ClassyShark is a manual inspection tool for engineers who want surgical visibility into what's actually in their binaries.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs ClassyShark for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
ClassyShark: A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. ClassyShark is open-source with 7,600 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and ClassyShark serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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