Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. AppSweep is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Android development teams building consumer apps need AppSweep to catch permission abuse and hardcoded credentials before release; it's free and runs in CI/CD without slowing builds. The tool analyzes compiled APKs directly, meaning you test what ships rather than source code abstractions, and catches real exploitation paths that static scanners miss. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of iOS, web, and Android apps and want one tool across platforms; AppSweep is Android-only and won't help you govern your entire mobile surface.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs AppSweep for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
AppSweep: An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and AppSweep serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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