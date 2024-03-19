Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Digital.ai Application Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Digital.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Digital.ai Application Security
Mobile app teams shipping to production faster than they can patch will find real value in Digital.ai Application Security's runtime self-protection and automated code hardening; you're essentially moving security left without slowing the build pipeline. The platform's whitebox cryptography and anti-tampering insertion at build stage means sensitive logic stays protected even if attackers reverse-engineer your binaries, and RASP catches exploit attempts post-deployment when static analysis fails. Skip this if your primary concern is web API or backend infrastructure security; the tool's strength is defending compiled mobile binaries, not distributed systems or cloud-native workloads.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs Digital.ai Application Security for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Digital.ai Application Security: App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring. built by Digital.ai. Core capabilities include Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Digital.ai Application Security is developed by Digital.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and Digital.ai Application Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering. Key differences: apkid is Free while Digital.ai Application Security is Commercial, apkid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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