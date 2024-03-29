apk-mitm

Security teams conducting threat research or red team assessments on Android apps will get the most from apk-mitm because it eliminates the manual work of reconfiguring APKs for HTTPS inspection, cutting typical preparation time from hours to minutes. The tool has 4,648 GitHub stars and is genuinely free with no enterprise licensing trap. Not the right fit for organizations needing automated mobile app scanning at scale or compliance reporting; this is a tactical hands-on instrument for engineers who need to inspect a specific app's network behavior, not a platform.