Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APIsec API Security is a commercial api security tool by APIsec. Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping APIs faster than their security processes can keep pace will get the most from APIsec API Security. Its AI-driven attack simulation catches business logic flaws and authorization bypasses that static analysis misses, and the continuous pipeline integration means findings stay verified, not theoretical. Skip this if your API surface is small or you're still running annual pentests; APIsec assumes you're managing dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need security that moves at development velocity.
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing APIsec API Security vs Checkmarx API Security for your api security needs.
APIsec API Security: AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation. built by APIsec. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack simulation, Business logic vulnerability testing, Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) detection..
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APIsec API Security differentiates with AI-powered attack simulation, Business logic vulnerability testing, Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) detection. Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection.
APIsec API Security is developed by APIsec. Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APIsec API Security and Checkmarx API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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