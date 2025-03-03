APIsec API Security: AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation. built by APIsec. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack simulation, Business logic vulnerability testing, Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) detection..

Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.