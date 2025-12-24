Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Xygeni CI/CD Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
DevOps and AppSec teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations will see the fastest ROI from Xygeni CI/CD Security if supply chain risk is your gap; it catches malicious commands and misconfigurations in workflows before they ship, not after. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC and PR.PS, meaning it actually closes the supply chain and platform security controls your compliance team is asking about rather than just scanning them. Skip this if your pipeline is still on-premises or heavily air-gapped; Xygeni's cloud-native architecture assumes modern DevOps workflows, and retrofit costs can be steep.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Xygeni CI/CD Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Xygeni CI/CD Security differentiates with CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Xygeni CI/CD Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Xygeni CI/CD Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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