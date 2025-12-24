Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Reflectiz Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex web applications will get the most from Reflectiz Platform because it actually maps third-party script behavior and data exfiltration in real time, not just inventory them. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0 by automating digital asset discovery and tracking supply chain risk through data flow analysis, which most ASPMs skip entirely. Skip this if your organization needs native incident response or threat hunting capabilities; Reflectiz is strictly visibility and prevention, leaving detection and recovery to your SOC.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Reflectiz Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Reflectiz Platform differentiates with Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Reflectiz Platform is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Reflectiz Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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