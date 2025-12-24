Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..

Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.