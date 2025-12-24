Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
AppSec teams drowning in duplicate findings across scanners will cut noise by 70% with Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform; its correlation and de-duplication engine actually closes issues instead of multiplying tickets. The code-to-cloud coverage with material change detection gives you signal on what broke between commits, not just inventory of everything broken. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk scoring over application context; Legit prioritizes the latter.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform: AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform differentiates with Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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