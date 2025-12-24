Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec can keep up should pick Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for its AI-driven triage that separates real vulnerabilities from noise before they hit pull request review. The platform covers the full NIST chain from risk assessment through continuous monitoring, with runtime reachability analysis cutting false positives in ways static-only scanners simply cannot. Skip this if your organization needs broad infrastructure security beyond the application layer; Kodem is explicitly code-to-runtime focused, not a platform security solution.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security differentiates with AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Kodem Zero-waste Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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