Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.