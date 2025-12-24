Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..

Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.