Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing payment flows, form submissions, or user authentication through third-party scripts need Jscrambler Webpage Integrity to stop data exfiltration before it leaves the browser. The platform's real-time inventory of script behavior paired with granular policy enforcement gives you control where you actually lose data, and PCI DSS v4 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 compliance modules mean your audit story is already built. Skip this if your third-party ecosystem is minimal or your team lacks the discipline to maintain script policies; the tool demands governance rigor or it becomes noise.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Jscrambler Webpage Integrity for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity differentiates with Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is developed by Jscrambler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Jscrambler Webpage Integrity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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