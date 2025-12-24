Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox