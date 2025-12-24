Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is a commercial application security posture management tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find ZeroPath Risk's real value in developer attribution; it tells you which engineer introduced the flaw and how long it's been exploitable, turning vulnerability management from a compliance checkbox into an actionable engineering metric. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it maps risk assessment to actual code ownership and remediation workflows across GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps. Skip this if your organization treats AppSec as a centralized security function rather than embedding it in development; ZeroPath assumes developers own their own vulnerabilities, which works at SMB and mid-market scale but requires cultural buy-in that larger enterprises often lack.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs ZeroPath Risk for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
ZeroPath Risk: AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. ZeroPath Risk differentiates with Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends.
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS integrates with SCA tools. ZeroPath Risk integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Jira and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro SSCS and ZeroPath Risk serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox