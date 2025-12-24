Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Reflectiz Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex web applications will get the most from Reflectiz Platform because it actually maps third-party script behavior and data exfiltration in real time, not just inventory them. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0 by automating digital asset discovery and tracking supply chain risk through data flow analysis, which most ASPMs skip entirely. Skip this if your organization needs native incident response or threat hunting capabilities; Reflectiz is strictly visibility and prevention, leaving detection and recovery to your SOC.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs Reflectiz Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. Reflectiz Platform differentiates with Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling.
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. Reflectiz Platform is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS integrates with SCA tools. Reflectiz Platform integrates with Web Application Firewall (WAF). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro SSCS and Reflectiz Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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