Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..

Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.