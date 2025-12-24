Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. BoostSecurity ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by BoostSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for supply chain risk will find BoostSecurity ASPM's queryable inventory of CI/CD components and automated discovery across GitHub, plugins, and developer accounts genuinely useful for closing visibility gaps that spreadsheets cannot scale to. The tool maps runtime and build environments together to surface exploitability context, which matters more than raw vulnerability counts when you're triaging across dozens of repositories. This is explicitly not for teams that need vulnerability scanning to replace their existing SAST/DAST tools; BoostSecurity sits upstream, answering what should be scanned and by whom, not replacing the scanners themselves.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs BoostSecurity ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. BoostSecurity ASPM differentiates with Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context.
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. BoostSecurity ASPM is developed by BoostSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS integrates with SCA tools. BoostSecurity ASPM integrates with GitHub. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro SSCS and BoostSecurity ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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