Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is a commercial application security posture management tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find ZeroPath Risk's real value in developer attribution; it tells you which engineer introduced the flaw and how long it's been exploitable, turning vulnerability management from a compliance checkbox into an actionable engineering metric. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it maps risk assessment to actual code ownership and remediation workflows across GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps. Skip this if your organization treats AppSec as a centralized security function rather than embedding it in development; ZeroPath assumes developers own their own vulnerabilities, which works at SMB and mid-market scale but requires cultural buy-in that larger enterprises often lack.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs ZeroPath Risk for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
ZeroPath Risk: AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. ZeroPath Risk differentiates with Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and ZeroPath Risk serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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