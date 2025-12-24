Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Xygeni ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in scanner noise will see immediate value in Xygeni ASPM because its risk prioritization actually filters findings by exploitability and business context instead of just severity counts. The platform covers the full SDLC from code to cloud with native asset discovery and CI/CD integration, reducing the manual work of stitching together five different tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic analytics or incident response workflow; Xygeni is strongest on the prevention and triage side of the house, not on the detection and analysis functions that come after breach.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs Xygeni ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Xygeni ASPM: ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. Xygeni ASPM differentiates with Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Xygeni ASPM is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and Xygeni ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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