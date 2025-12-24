Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

Xygeni ASPM: ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.