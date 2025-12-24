Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ProjectDiscovery Neo is a commercial application security posture management tool by ProjectDiscovery. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs ProjectDiscovery Neo for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. ProjectDiscovery Neo differentiates with AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. ProjectDiscovery Neo is developed by ProjectDiscovery. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and ProjectDiscovery Neo serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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