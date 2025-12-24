Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

Boman.ai Boman: AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.