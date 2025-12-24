Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. secure-json-parse is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Node.js and JavaScript teams handling untrusted JSON input should adopt secure-json-parse to block prototype poisoning attacks that standard JSON.parse misses entirely. The tool is free, requires no infrastructure changes, and addresses a genuine gap in language-level security that most application firewalls don't catch. Not for teams that need broader dependency scanning or runtime protection across your stack; this is a surgical fix for one well-defined vulnerability class.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs secure-json-parse for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
secure-json-parse: A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. secure-json-parse is open-source with 241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and secure-json-parse serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Apiiro SCA is Commercial while secure-json-parse is Free, secure-json-parse is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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