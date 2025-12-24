Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.