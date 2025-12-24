Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Sec1 Scopy is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast need Sec1 Scopy to catch open-source vulnerabilities before they ship, not after they're exploited. Its AI-driven prioritization cuts through noise by ranking exploitability alongside severity, and the 320,000+ vulnerability database with transitive dependency detection means you're not missing the second-order risks that static scanners overlook. Skip this if your team needs license compliance as your primary lever; Scopy scans licenses but doesn't enforce policy workflows the way specialized tools do.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Sec1 Scopy for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. Sec1 Scopy differentiates with Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Sec1 Scopy is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Sec1 Scopy serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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