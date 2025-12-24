Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Seal Security: Automates open source vulnerability remediation and patch management. built by Seal Security. Core capabilities include Automated open source vulnerability remediation, Centralized vulnerability patching control, Application dependency security..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.