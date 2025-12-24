Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.