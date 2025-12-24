Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Teams drowning in SCA alerts but lacking the engineering bandwidth to triage them should pick Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for its runtime threat modeling that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The agentless deployment means no build pipeline rework, and the automated ticket closure on fix deployment stops alert fatigue before it starts. Skip this if your dependencies rarely update or you need source code scanning; Heeler is built for organizations managing active, frequently-patched codebases where false positives burn through security and developer credibility.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA differentiates with Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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