Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Gamma Ray: Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.