Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Gamma Ray is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Node.js development teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with Gamma Ray because it plugs directly into your existing build pipeline with minimal configuration overhead. The free pricing and pluggable architecture mean you can wire it to whatever vulnerability database your org already uses, whether that's your own internal feeds or public sources, without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot or your team needs SCA that covers Java, Python, and Go equally well; Gamma Ray's strength is depth on Node, not breadth.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Gamma Ray for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Gamma Ray: Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Gamma Ray is open-source with 103 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Gamma Ray serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Apiiro SCA is Commercial while Gamma Ray is Free, Gamma Ray is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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