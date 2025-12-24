Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis
Startups and SMBs that need dependency vulnerability detection without the overhead of enterprise pricing should start with Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis; its reachability analysis cuts through noise by filtering exploitable vulnerabilities from theoretical ones, and pre-merge scanning catches issues before they land in production. The vendor's 11-person team and India-based operations mean leaner cost structure and faster iteration, though buyers expecting 24/7 dedicated support or multi-year roadmap commitments should look elsewhere.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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