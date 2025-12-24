Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Dependency Combobulator is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Teams protecting polyglot build pipelines against supply chain attacks will find Dependency Combobulator's open-source model valuable: zero licensing friction means security can push adoption across dev, staging, and production environments without procurement delays. The tool's support for multiple package managers (npm, pip, Maven, Go) and its focus on dependency confusion specifically,the attack vector that caught most organizations flat-footed in 2021,makes it a fast way to close that gap. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes transitive dependency vulnerabilities or license compliance; Combobulator's 95 GitHub stars suggest a smaller maintenance surface than mature commercial alternatives, so treat it as a narrowly scoped addition to your SCA stack, not a replacement for it.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Dependency Combobulator for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Dependency Combobulator: An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA and Dependency Combobulator serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Open Source. Key differences: Apiiro SCA is Commercial while Dependency Combobulator is Free, Dependency Combobulator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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