Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.