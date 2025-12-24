Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro IaC Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is a commercial application security posture management tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find ZeroPath Risk's real value in developer attribution; it tells you which engineer introduced the flaw and how long it's been exploitable, turning vulnerability management from a compliance checkbox into an actionable engineering metric. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it maps risk assessment to actual code ownership and remediation workflows across GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps. Skip this if your organization treats AppSec as a centralized security function rather than embedding it in development; ZeroPath assumes developers own their own vulnerabilities, which works at SMB and mid-market scale but requires cultural buy-in that larger enterprises often lack.
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro IaC Security vs ZeroPath Risk for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..
ZeroPath Risk: AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro IaC Security differentiates with Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph. ZeroPath Risk differentiates with Automated vulnerability attribution to commits and developers, Git blame integration for line-level code attribution, Security dashboards with MTTR and vulnerability trends.
Apiiro IaC Security is developed by Apiiro. ZeroPath Risk is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro IaC Security and ZeroPath Risk serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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