Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro IaC Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Prime Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams embedded in Jira and GitHub workflows should adopt Prime Security Platform to catch architectural flaws before code lands, not after deployment. Its Security Context Graph persists design decisions across sprints and surfaces attack patterns against real threat behaviors, addressing the ID.RA gap most AppSec tools leave open. Skip this if your team needs runtime detection or policy enforcement; Prime is design-stage risk analysis, which means it prevents entire classes of problems rather than detecting them in production.
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro IaC Security vs Prime Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..
Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro IaC Security differentiates with Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph. Prime Security Platform differentiates with Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory.
Apiiro IaC Security is developed by Apiiro. Prime Security Platform is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro IaC Security and Prime Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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