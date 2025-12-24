Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..

Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.