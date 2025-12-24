Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro IaC Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudDefense.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security)
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can keep up will find CloudDefense.AI QINA worth the integration lift; its AI-guided remediation actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing in one deployment, which cuts tool sprawl for SMBs and mid-market shops without dedicated AppSec staff. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or cloud infrastructure scanning as your primary use case; QINA's strength is in application layer security, not cloud posture management.
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro IaC Security vs CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security): DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing. built by CloudDefense.AI. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro IaC Security differentiates with Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph. CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
Apiiro IaC Security is developed by Apiiro. CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is developed by CloudDefense.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro IaC Security and CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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